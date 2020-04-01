Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) Statement on COVID-19 Pandemic

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) has implored members of the public to remain vigilant during the government imposed 21-day lockdown for prevention and containment of the Corona Virus pandemic to fight crime. ZACC chairperson Justice Loice Matanda-Moyo said in a statement that the Commission was aware that in such situations, criminals create opportunities to commit crimes of which “such crimes disrupt the efforts of the Government to ensure the health and safety of our nationals”. The Commission urged members of the public to purchase all sanitary, health care products and equipment from supermarkets and health care facilities.
The Ministry of Health and Child care has received donations worth millions of dollars in cash, medical equipment and medication from individuals, business community, non-governmental organisation and international donors towards the fight against the spread of the Corona virus. The ZACC commission has expressed concerns about the failure by relevant authorities to account for donations of similar calamities in the past. “The Commission therefore implored the relevant individuals in the Ministry of Health and Child Care, from accounting officers, those in charge of hospitals, clinics and pharmacies to put in place systems that ensure transparency, accountability and fair distribution of all the said donations,” said Justice Matanda-Moyo adding that the Commission’s Compliance Department was ready to assist. Justice Matanda-Moyo also warned individuals from embarking on any corrupt and fraudulent activities.
ZACC Chairperson’s full statement
Following the outbreak of the COVID -19 pandemic the Government of Zimbabwe has imposed measures for the prevention and containment of COVID-19. Such measures support the public health systems, safe guard the economy and ensure public order and safety. These include among others, implementation of the World Health Organisation (WHO) measures for the prevention of the spread of COVID -19, prohibition of hoarding of medical supplies, closure of airports and borders, travel restrictions and a national lock down.
The Commission is aware that in such situations, criminals create opportunities to commit crimes and such crimes disrupt the efforts of the Government to ensure the health and safety of our nationals.
It is against this background that the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission is imploring the members of the public to be vigilant at all times and avoid purchasing substandard health care and sanitary products, substandard and counterfeit personal protective equipment and pharmaceutical products. Members of the public are therefore urged to purchase all sanitary and health care products and equipment from supermarkets and health care facilities.
The Commission is aware that the Ministry of Health and Child Care has received donations of money, medical equipment and medication donated by the individuals, the Business Community, Non-Governmental Organisations, International Organisations and the Donor Community on behalf of the Government of Zimbabwe. In the past, there have been incidences of failure by the relevant authorities to account for donations of similar calamities.
The Commission therefore implores the responsible individuals in the Ministry of Health and Child Care, from the Accounting Officer, those in charge of hospitals, clinics and pharmacies to put in place systems that ensure transparency, accountability and fair distribution of all the said donations.
The Commission would like to warn individuals from embarking on any corrupt and fraudulent activities. Those found on the wrong side of the law will be dealt with accordingly. The Commission urges the members of the public to report cases of corruption in the management and distribution of the COVID-19 donations on the following platforms [email protected], [email protected], twitter @ZACConline and the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission face book page.
Where the Ministry requires assistance in coming up with concrete measures to prevent corruption and ensure accountability for all donations the Commission’s Compliance Department stands ready to assist.
Keep safe during this period and also help to prevent corruption.
Veritas makes every effort to ensure reliable information, but cannot take legal responsibility for information supplied.Post published in: Featured