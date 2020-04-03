10:43 by Staff Reporter Have your say: Zimbabwe: Government, UN launch a US$715m humanitarian response plan for 2020

Harare – The 2020 Humanitarian Response Plan for Zimbabwe was launched today, targeting 5.6 million people with food assistance and support in the areas of health, water-sanitation-hygiene, education, protection, nutrition, shelter, and camp coordination and management. The plan requests for a total of US$715 million from international community.