Abduction of MDC activists work of the state: Prof Moyo

Said Moyo, “This is the dirty work of Owen Mudha Ncube, Mnangagwa’s longtime hitman and now his CIO minister. Information Secretary Nick Mangwanaclaims Mudha’s abduction and violence against Joana Mamombe and two MDC-A youth activists are fake. What? Fake violence? No such thing!”
Moyo called for the international community to hold President Emmerson Mnangagwa accountable for the abductions.
“The time has come for Owen Mudha Ncube and his embattled boss Emmerson Mnangagwa to be held accountable under international law for sanctioning the use of torture and rape as political weapons!”
— Prof Jonathan Moyo (@ProfJNMoyo) May 15, 2020