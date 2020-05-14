9:10 by Zimbabwe Human Rights NGO Forum Have your say: Celebrating and honoring nurses at the frontline of fighting COVID-19 in Zimbabwe

May 12 every year is International Nurses Day. In 2020, the world celebrates nurses under the theme A Voice to Lead - Nursing the World to Health. The theme could not be more apt, as this comes at a time when nurses find themselves at the frontline of a global health pandemic. The Zimbabwe Human Rights NGO Forum (the Forum) joins the world in a week of commemorating and honoring the nurses who bring health to the people of Zimbabwe.