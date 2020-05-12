COVID-19: EU gives Zimbabwe nearly R1.4bn in aid

Despite Zimbabwe’s low Covid-19 infection and death rate, the lockdown is tearing through its fragile economy. The EU is providing nearly R1.4-billion in aid to help fight the virus. Zimbabwean journalist Zenzele Ndebele spoke to Dudu Ramela.
HARARE – Despite Zimbabwe’s low COVID-19 infection and death rate, the lockdown is tearing through its fragile economy.
The EU is providing nearly R1,4-billion in aid to help fight the virus. Aid has also come in money and medical supplies from the US, China, and private donators alike.
The country continues to face soaring inflation, as well as food and medicine shortages.
Journalist Zenzele Ndebele said with the Zimbabwean parliament suspended, there will be no oversight over the foreign aid and locals fear the money and supplies will not reach the people who need it most.
The Zimbabwean task force in charge of the country’s COVID-19 response has already been accused of purchasing luxury vehicles for task members.
“We are really in a fragile situation,” Ndebele said and explained most Zimbabweans are facing widespread economic scarcity and food instability due to the ongoing economic crisis in the country.