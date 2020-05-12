Harare Metropolitan Councillors meet: Chamisa remains in control

Harare City Council out of 45 Councillors, 41 Councillors remain with President Advocate Nelson Chamisa of MDC Alliance. In Chitungwiza Municipality out of 21 Councillors, 20 remain with President Nelson Chamisa. Epworth Local Board all 5 Councillors are with President Nelson Chamisa of MDC Alliance. All Councillors from the three Municipalities under Harare Metropolitan Province they have all agreed to defend the Party in their various wards.
It remains clear that public officials stand with the people and the leader of MDC Alliance despite having received threats of recalling via SMS from rebel leader Douglas Mwonzora & Morgen Komichi not to attend these meetings.
More updates to follow….Post published in: Featured