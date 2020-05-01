7:31 by Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights Have your say: High court sets free man imprisoned over “fake” Mnangagwa COVID-19 national lockdown extension statement

HIGH Court Judge Justice Jacob Manzunzu on Thursday 30 April 2020 ended the detention of Lovemore Zvokusekwa by granting him RTGS$1 000 bail after he was detained in prison for allegedly peddling falsehoods about President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s extension of the duration of the national lockdown period to May.