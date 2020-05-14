13:47 by MDC Information Department Have your say: MDC Alliance Demands the Unconditional Release of its Youth Assembly Leaders

As the People's party, the MDC Alliance is totally appalled and strongly condemns the evil abduction of our Youth Assembly leaders, national Deputy Chairperson Cecilia Chimbiri, Deputy Organising Secretary Netsai Marowa and Secretary for Policy and Research Hon. Joana Mamombe (MP).