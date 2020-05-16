16.5.2020 5:43 by Staff Reporter WATCH: Chamisa visits bruised MDC activists in hospital MDC President Nelson Chamisa visited the three bruised MDC Youth Leaders in the hospital who were abducted on Tuesday and found dumped in Bindura. Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) President Nelson Chamisa. / AFP PHOTO / Jekesai NJIKIZANA Post published in: Featured Related Zimbabwe police accused of assaulting young female activists In Belarus they can handle Zim’s problems Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Name * Email * Website