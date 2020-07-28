Bulawayo MDC youth leader abducted

MDC Bulawayo provincial spokesperson Swithern Chirowodza yesterday confirmed the alleged abduction of Madzana.
“Madzana was abducted from his Magwegwe home between 11pm and 12am on Sunday, they took him to a secluded area near Magwegwe where he was tortured and dumped there. “The abductors demanded information on who is funding the July 31 protest. They also wanted to know who other officials in the party are involved as well as details about other organisations that are offering solidarity,” Chirwodza.
Madzana who is the MDC national secretary for cadetship development was not reachable for comment yesterday.
Chirowodza further claimed that on Saturday night four suspected state agents besieged MDC ward 24 councilor Arnold Batirai’s house where they reportedly beat his wife and brother after they found him not present.
“We condemn the continued abduction and brutality of our members. It must be noted that there can never be good governance until the security sector, in particular the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, is reformed to serve Zimbabwe and not Zanu PF,” Chirowodza said.
The alleged abductions comes after the Zanu PF government through its state security agents has been criticized for allegedly abducting MDC Member of Parliament Joana Mamombe and activists Cecilia Chimbiri and Netsai Marova in Harare.
As if that is not enough journalist Hopewell Chingono and opposition politician Jacob Ngarivhume were recently arrested over to their alleged link to the planned July 31 demonstrations.