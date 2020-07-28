8:21 by Reason Wafawarova Have your say: Caledonia Mining to fund 20-MW solar project in Zimbabwe via stock sale

(Renewables Now) - Canada-based Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) on Friday said it plans to raise up to USD 13 million (EUR 11.1m) through a share sale to finance a nearly 20-MWp solar project at its gold mine in Zimbabwe.