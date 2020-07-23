7:31 by Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights Have your say: Chin’ono and Ngarivhume appear in court, protest against ill-treatment during detention

ZIMBABWEAN journalist Hopewell Chin’ono and opposition Transform Zimbabwe party leader Jacob Ngarivhume on Wednesday 22 July 2020 appeared before judicial officers at Harare Magistrates Court answering to charges of inciting people to overthrow President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government through unconstitutional means.