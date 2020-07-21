6:41 by Martin Have your say: Chin’ono, Ngarivhume arrested over anti-graft protests

ZIMBABWEAN police on Monday 20 July 2020 arrested journalist Hopewell Chin’ono and opposition Transform Zimbabwe party leader Jacob Ngarivhume for allegedly inciting people to revolt against President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration during some planned anti-government protests called for at the end of the month. Chin’ono was arrested by some armed Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) members