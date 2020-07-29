6:16 by Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition Have your say: Crisis Coalition calls on the ZRP to arrest ZANU PF’s Patrick Chinamasa for inciting violence

The Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition (CiZC) dismisses ZANU PF Acting Spokesperson Patrick Chinamasa’s baseless and senseless utterances that the Coalition, together with the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) among others were terrorist organisations promoting anti-people activities during a press conference at the party’s headquarters.