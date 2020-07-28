8:30 by Xinhua Have your say: EU provides Zimbabwe with nearly 17 mln USD to support most vulnerable

HARARE (Xinhua) -- The European Union (EU) announced on Monday that it had further increased its support towards the most vulnerable in Zimbabwe by providing an additional 14.2 million euros (about 16.63 million U.S. dollars) to help people in need cope with COVID-19, extreme weather conditions and other crises.