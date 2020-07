10:02 by Nehanda TV Have your say: Latest on Hopewell Chin’ono and Harare Mayor from their lawyers

Outside the Harare Magistrates Court, Nehanda TV gets an update from lawyers, Beatrice Mtetwa and Doug Coltart representing arrested journalist and corruption buster Hopewell Chin’ono. We also get an update from lawyer Jacob Mafume who is representing Harare Mayor Herbert Gomba who was arrested this week on similarly spurious charges. Mafume makes it clear the