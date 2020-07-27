Parliament suspended after MPs, journalist test positive for Covid-19

The officials from the Transport committee were part of a team that had been on field visits around the country when two MPs developed symptoms, Mudenda (pictured) said.
“Two members were showing some signs of infection, all members were tested and the two members tested positive, plus our driver of the bus and the reporter who had accompanied them,” Mudenda said.
“Other committees that were supposed to travel to the Eastern borders, their trip had to be cancelled,” he added.
The business of Parliament, including sittings of both Houses, committee workshops, public hearings and site visits, have been suspended with immediate effect.
“Consequently, tomorrow’s sitting for the National Assembly will be done with very limited numbers for the sole purpose of adjourning to a future date,” Parliament said in a statement.
“This will allow for deep cleaning and disinfection of the Parliament Building and contact tracing and testing of those who came into contact with the affected Members of Parliament.”
Those intending to submit any documentation have been asked to do so by email.
A total of 2,512 cases have been confirmed and 34 deaths recorded, according to health officials.
Since originating in China last December, Covid-19 has claimed more than 652,243 lives in 215 countries.
More than 16 million cases have been reported worldwide, while nearly 11 million patients have recovered.
Meanwhile, MPs and officials who were part of the affected team are now in self-quarantine in line with ministry of Health guidelines.