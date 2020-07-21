RBZ forex auction round 5, rate now at 72.15

The fifth Foreign Exchange has been completed and the results are as follows:
- New rate is ZWL$72.147
- The highest rate ZWL$82.17000
- The lowest rate ZWL$55.00
- The lowest accepted rate ZWL$70.00
- Total bids amounted to US$20 316 153.74
- Allotted amountUS$14 853 708.88
|PURPOSE
|AMOUNT ALLOTTED US$
|Raw Material
|7 417 479.47
|Machinery and Equipment
|2 309 655.89
|Retail and Distribution
|1 299 934.90
|Consumables
|1 122 315.00
|Pharmaceuticals and Chemicals
|696 875.00
|Services (Loans, Dividends and Divestments)
|752 000.00
|Paper and Packaging
|614 995.57
|Fuel, Electricals and Gas
|640 453.05
|TOTAL
|14 853 708.88