Supreme Court ruling on money due to MDC Alliance an eye opener

I have even called for the arrest of Ziyambi Ziyambi for fraudulently giving away MDC Alliance money to Dr. Khupe, according to media reports quoting Ziyambi Ziyambi. Now that what I and others were saying all along has been confirmed by the Supreme Court, ZACC must move in and do its job and arrest Ziyambi Ziyambi, Jacob Mudenda and Mabel Chinomona. The Supreme Court was very clear in its ruling that it was encouraging the MDC-T and the MDC Alliance to get back together if they still had a common agenda and replace the late MDC founding President, Dr. Morgan Tsvangirai. Some of the greedy, power hungry ones of little minds chose to understand that ruling and did what is not expected of normal human beings. The held an unconstitutional Whatsapp meeting which they labelled as an MDC-T 2014 structures which they then used to illegally and unconstitutionally recall legislators to create space for themselves in Parliament and in Senate; worked with the Police and the Army to evict the MDC Alliance from Harvest House; unconstitutionally appointed their friends to an MDC-T 2014 structures Standing Committee, something that is not allowed by the MDC Constitution; and unconstitutionally fire members of the 2014 Standing Committee.
Interestingly, when the power hungry lot were doing all these shenanigans, they forgot to do an audit of the 2014 structures that were eligible to participate in the Supreme Court recommended Extra Ordinary Congress, and it was only after Douglas Mwonzora got unconstitutionally nominated to contest as President, that they realised they should all along have done an audit of the genuine 2014 delegates, upon which Morgan Komichi then issued a circular admitting that it was only on Wednesday 15 July 2020 that the power hungry leadership pretenders tasked their Organising Department, not the 2014 Organising Department, with “Compiling the list of genuine 2014 delegates as they stand today”. Interestingly, “as they stand today” is something of their own creation and is found nowhere in the Supreme Court Judgement. My guess is that they were then trying to justify the appointment of their bogus Standing Committee, which as I have said before, has no business planning the Extra Ordinary Congress recommended by the Supreme Court.
As I write today, 31 July 2020, the last day the Supreme Court recommended Extra Ordinary Congress could have been held, it has not been held. Covid-19 is no excuse for not holding the Congress because the Judgement was issued during Covid-19, and it was known by then that Covid-19 could last long. If they could hold a Whatsapp Council meeting, bogus though it was, they could also have held their bogus Extra-Ordinary Congress as an E-Congress within the stipulated time frame, bogus Extra-Ordinary Congress as they have not planned the event in accordance with the Constitution of the MDC, and willfully violated the Supreme Court ruling.
Now that the timeframe allocated by the Supreme Court during the Covid-19 pandemic expires today, Jacob Mudenda and Mabel Chinomona must now reinstate the legislators they recalled from Parliament and Senate respectively. But they should also be arrested for illegally, unconstitutionally and corruptly carrying out transactions for cases which they, as legal minds except for Chinomona, knew very well were pending before the courts. These people are a national and international disgrace, and if they were principled, should resign in shame even before ZACC gets to them.
And for those who claim to respect the rule of law, now that the Supreme Court has said they should not have received the money, will they return it, if indeed that had received it as confirmed by themselves and Ziyambi Ziyambi?