Virtual Public Hearings on Pension and Provident Funds Bill
Monday 27th and Tuesday 28th July 2020
Parliament has given notice that the Portfolio Committee on Budget, Finance and Economic Development will hold virtual public hearings on the Pension and Provident Funds Bill on Monday 27th and Tuesday 28th July, as follows:
Monday 27th July, 10 am to 12 noon
This public hearing will take place on the ZOOM platform.
If you wish to listen to the proceedings, or to make a contribution to them by commenting on the Bill, please send your email address to [email protected] to receive information about the link.
Tuesday 28th July
These public hearings will take the form of radio broadcasts with phone-in facilities:
On National FM from 10 am to 11 am
On Khulumani FM from 11 am to 12 noon
Soft Copies of the Pension and Provident Funds Bill
Soft copies of the Bill can be downloaded from the Veritas website [link].
