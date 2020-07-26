14:47 by Staff Reporter Have your say: Zimbabwe Rural Schools Library Trust New Zealand’s raffle to be drawn at the African Fashion show in Rotorua

The Zimbabwe Rural Schools Library Trust (ZRSLT) New Zealand’s raffle to decide the winners of a Mitre 10 Gift Voucher valued at $500 and an international musical CD will be drawn at the African Fashion Show, a Miss Rotorua Contestant fundraising event for Parkinson’s Central Plateau NZ, on 8 August 2020 in Rotorua, New Zealand. Rotorua Multicultural Council President, Margriet Theron will conduct the draw.