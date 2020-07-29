29.7.2020 8:29 by Staff Reporter ZRP Cancels all vacations, leave for police officers The Zimbabwe Republic Police has notified its members that all vacations and off and leaves have been cancelled except for those on maternity leave. Reads the notice below: Post published in: Featured Related BREAKING: Perrance Shiri Has Died Zimbabwe brands US ambassador ‘a thug’ as crackdown on dissent intensifies Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Name * Email * Website