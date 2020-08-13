7:18 by Tendai Ruben Mbofana Have your say: Abusive rogue regimes that violate international law shouldn’t be allowed to hide behind ‘protocol’ and ‘diplomacy’

When I was growing up, whenever an abusive husband battered his wife, the best she could do was either, keep quiet and accept her fate (even blaming herself as having 'deserved' the brutality as punishment for something she had done wrong), or she could inform her in-laws, or the police.