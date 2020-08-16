13:07 by Kennedy Kaitano Have your say: Can President Mnangagwa make a public statement on his alleged involvement in ZESA Corruption

After the revelations or allegations that have been raised of possible corruption by President Emmerson Mnangagwa in the Zesa crisis which saw the Zesa Executive Chair, Board, and the Minister of Energy and Power Development fire in a very short space of time, it would be appropriate if President Mnangagwa responded to the revelations or allegations. This would be appropriate for purposes of transparency.