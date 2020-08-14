9:34 by Tendai Ruben Mbofana Have your say: Can Zimbabwean Christians and Church leaders honestly not see the regime’s evil ways – why are they silent?

As a devout Christian, there is one thing that I have never been able to wrap my mind around – that is, can most Christians and Church leaders in Zimbabwe honestly tell me that they can not see the barbarous evil being perpetrated by the country’s ruling elite on a largely defenceless innocent population, whose