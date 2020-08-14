14.8.2020 6:46
by Zimbabwe Human Rights NGO Forum

Communiqué by SADC CSOs on the current human rights situation in Zimbabwe

On 13 August 2020 the Zimbabwe Human Rights NGO Forum and the Southern Africa Human Rights Defenders Network hosted a SADC CSOs engagement on the current human rights situation in Zimbabwe. This was on the sidelines of the 40th SADC Ordinary Summit. 

SADC organisations, namely, the Human Rights Institute of South Africa (South Africa), Center for Democracy and Development (Mozambique), DITSHWANELO – Botswana Centre for Human Rights (Botswana), Malawi Human Rights Defenders Coalition (Malawi) and Chapter One Foundation (Zambia) joined hands with the Zimbabwe Human Rights NGO Forum and the Southern Africa Human Rights Defenders Network and issued a  communiqué to the Government of Zimbabwe, SADC and the African Union on the key human rights concerns and demands. 

Communiqué on the current human rights situation in Zimbabwe

