23.8.2020 7:25
by Staff Reporter

COVID-19 Updates: Zim records 78 new cases

Ministry Of Health COVID-19 update – 22 August 2020.

According to the Health Ministry, one more person succumbed to the novel coronavirus yesterday which brings the number of COVID-19 deaths in Zimbabwe to 153. The Ministry also shared the following statistics about the progression of COVID-19 in Zimbabwe:

78 Local cases were recorded yesterday

1 death recorded from Bulawayo

1111 Active cases

42 New recoveries recorded yesterday

As of 22 August 2020, Zimbabwe has recorded 5893 cases, 4629 recoveries, 153 death cases since the onset of the disease on 20 March 2020.

