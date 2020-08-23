COVID-19 Updates: Zim records 78 new cases

According to the Health Ministry, one more person succumbed to the novel coronavirus yesterday which brings the number of COVID-19 deaths in Zimbabwe to 153. The Ministry also shared the following statistics about the progression of COVID-19 in Zimbabwe:
78 Local cases were recorded yesterday
1 death recorded from Bulawayo
1111 Active cases
42 New recoveries recorded yesterday
As of 22 August 2020, Zimbabwe has recorded 5893 cases, 4629 recoveries, 153 death cases since the onset of the disease on 20 March 2020.