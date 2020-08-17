14:15 by Tendai Ruben Mbofana Have your say: Dear SADC, if you genuinely love your ZANU PF comrades, please advise them that evil never ends well!

If there is one single conspicuous thing that seriously worries me about SADC (Southern Africa Development Community), more than anything else - it is the apparently fake, insincere, and totally stage-managed nature of the relationship between its countries' leaders.