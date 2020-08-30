9:11 by VOA Studio 7 Have your say: Diplomats Warn Zimbabwe Against Using COVID-19 to Restrict Citizen Rights

HARARE - President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s ruling party has dismissed as “rubbish” a statement by Western diplomats warning Zimbabwe’s government not to use the COVID-19 pandemic as a pretext to stifle citizens' rights. The statement was delivered while more than a dozen citizens are in hiding for fear of persecution or prosecution for organizing an anti-government protest.