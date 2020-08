13:12 by The Newsmakers Have your say: Is Zimbabwe Cracking Down on Dissent?

Zimbabwe has arrested the organisers of a protest against government corruption that had been planned on July 31st. President Emmerson Mnangagwa is accused of stifling dissent by detaining journalists and opposition members. Mnangagwa claims he’s fighting outside forces trying to destabilise his country, but is he just silencing anyone that disagrees with him?