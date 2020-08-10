Let’s condemn brutality in Zimbabwe – Khama

Seretse Khama Ian Khama posted on social media pages on Thursday amid reports of an increased crackdown on dissent in Zimbabwe.
“As we are all dealing with change in our lives, let’s not forget to pray for our mothers and fathers, brothers and sisters in Zimbabwe as the situation is deteriorating every day,” wrote Khama. “Today I hosted Zimbabweans in Serowe to share thoughts about the current regime and appreciate their plight. Martin Luther King Jr once said, ‘The silence of the good people is more dangerous than the brutality of the bad people.’ So let us all stand with Zimbabwe and condemn this brutality. #ZimbabweanLivesMatter #PrayForZimbabwe #FreeZimbabweans”
Khama’s comments come as the number of people arrested for being critical of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration has continued to rise in the recent past.
Among those arrested are corruption whistleblower Hopewell Chin’ono, opposition leader Jacob Ngarivhume of Transform Zimbabwe, and MDC Alliance officials Joana Mamombe, Cecilia Chimbiri and Netsai Marova.