18:35 by Staff Reporter Have your say: MDC Alliance Namibia condemns Zanu PF on the untimely death of Patson Dzamara

MDC Alliance Namibia would like to send its condolences to the bereaved Dzamara family, MDC Alliance and all Social democrats in Zimbabwe for the unimaginable loss of the youthful, vibrant and ardent fighter Patson Dzamara.