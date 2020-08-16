17:49 by Ngomakurira Have your say: Scraps for the house

The confrontation between the Canaanite woman and Jesus astonishes us. Jesus seems DOGS so rude and she is so persistent. He implies she is a housedog and she says, ‘even housedogs get the scraps left over’. It is as though he alters course just because of this strong woman. He states his conviction: he was sent to ‘the lost sheep of the House of Israel’. But he is ready to adapt his plan in the face of this woman’s insistence.