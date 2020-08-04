19:05 by Daily Maverick Have your say: The politics of selective condemnation: ‘Silencing the guns’ in Zimbabwe during a pandemic

The AU’s continued silence s inconsistent with the promotion of instruments such as the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights, to which Zimbabwe is a party, says the writer. (Photo: Tafadzwa Ufumeli / Getty Images) The Zimbabwean government must not be allowed to falsely project the will of the people under the guise of