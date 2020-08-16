18:10 by Eddie Cross Have your say: The Season Turns

During the Civil War that led to our Independence under a majority Government in 1980, it was always difficult to see into the future. For me, one of the indicators was that at this time of the year we could see our farmers preparing for the wet season. The sight of a farmer in his lands with tractors pulling farm equipment and preparing for planting, always reassured me that at least some of us were fighting on and expecting to be here next year.