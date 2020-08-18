10:57 by Tendai Ruben Mbofana Have your say: There is no peace in Zimbabwe, but an intense crisis of paralyzing fear of a ruthless uncaring regime

It never ceases to thoroughly perplex me, if not downright shocking, whenever those in the Zimbabwe ruling elite engage in their usual self-congratulatory delusions of how they have managed to maintain peace throughout the country - particularly, with the aid of the country's security forces - as nothing can be further from the truth.