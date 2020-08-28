8:00 by Nehanda TV Have your say: WATCH – Abduction of Tawanda Muchehiwa caught on CCTV

Zimbabwe’s crisis continues to escalate and in these treacherous times the ZANU PF government continues to blatantly deny that there are human rights violations and abductions, however, new undeniable CCTV evidence showing Tawanda Muchehiwa’s abduction has emerged via ZimLive.