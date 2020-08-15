WATCH: Hopewell Chin’ono surviving on biscuits and water in prison – Beatrice Mtetwa
Incarcerated journalist Hopewell Chin’ono is surviving on biscuits and water in prison his lawyer Beatrice Mtetwa has revealed.
FILE PICTURE: Zimbabwean journalist and documentary filmmaker Hopewell Chin’ono arrives at his home in police custody as police conduct a search of his offices in Harare on July 21, 2020, a day after he was arrested and charged with incitement to commit public violence. – Chin’ono and opposition politician Jacob Ngarivhume were the latest among several of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s critics to be arrested or have their homes raided and searched ahead of protests planned for July 31, 2020, with the aim to denounce state corruption. (Photo by Jekesai NJIKIZANA / AFP) (Photo by JEKESAI NJIKIZANA/AFP via Getty Images)