Whakatane and Rotorua women win in Zimbabwe Rural Schools Library Trust raffle

Hinekuoro Hohua of Whakatane and Romelyn Garde of Rotorua emerged winners in a raffle organised by the Zimbabwe Rural Schools Library Trust (ZRSLT) New Zealand to raise funds to ship books to Zimbabwe. The draw was conducted by the President of the Rotorua Multicultural Society Dr Magriet Theron in Rotorua recently.