12:48 by Tendai Ruben Mbofana Have your say: What happened to Zimbabwe – how could a principled Chimurenga/Umvukela produce such an uncaring rogue and brutal regime?

Last night (2 August 2020), I did something I had ceased doing in quite a long time - watched something on the state broadcaster, ZBC (Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation), other than the news and some selected current affairs programs - as I largely regard everything else aired on that channel as childish and pathetic, whereas the only reason I endure the torturous minutes of the shoddily researched and produced news and current affairs, is to avoid missing anything happening in my own backyard.