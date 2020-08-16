12:52 by Staff Reporter Have your say: Why Chasi was fired: Prof Jonathan Moyo

1/15 #WhyChasiWasFired: Below & in the next hours, days, maybe even weeks & months, I'll share with you the true story of why Mnangagwa yesterday criminally fired @fortunechasi as Minister of Energy & Power Development. The criminality involves theft of at least USD 1,2 billion!