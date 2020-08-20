18:56 by Tendai Ruben Mbofana Have your say: Why should Zimbabweans not open ZANU PF inflicted wounds, but freely open Rhodesian caused wounds?

As much as the highly emotive Gukurahundi genocide has never ceased to be one of the most central issues to grip Zimbabwe for the past four decades - being indisputably the darkest blot on this country's post-independence history - the recent tribalistic vitriolic ranting by the minister of information Monica Mutsvangwa, and the subsequent government, and pro-government activist, reaction to the Zimbabwe Catholic Bishop's Conference (ZCBC)'s Pastoral Letter, has further heightened tensions over the matter.