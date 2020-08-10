19:30 by Tendai Ruben Mbofana Have your say: ZANU PF is not Zimbabwe – so there’s no anti-Zimbabwe campaign!

Over the past month or two - ever since the announcement by some opposition political parties, as well as human and labour rights activists, of a planned national demonstration on 31 July 2020 against rampant corruption in the country, and the subsequent globally tending social media hashtag #ZimbabweanLivesMatter - the Zimbabwe government has ratcheted up its vitriol and aggression towards what it perceives as 'anti-Zimbabwe' elements, going as far as labeling any who speak out and stand up against this scourge as 'dark forces', 'terrorists', on top of other disdainful and dangerous monickers.