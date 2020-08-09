12:33 by Tendai Ruben Mbofana Have your say: Zimbabwe heroes’ shrine sends clear message to the world – the country and people are not yet free!

Most people - both locally and globally - have always associated the National Heroes Acre in the Zimbabwe capital Harare, with largely being merely an impressive cemetery for those deemed outstanding gallant heroes and heroines of the country's liberation struggle against colonial domination - but, unfortunately, fail to pay attention to the loud and clear message this monument conveys to those who bother to be observant...that "the situation in 'independent' Zimbabwe has not changed much to that under colonial Rhodesia - if anything, it has worsened".