Zimbabwe only country in SADC hallucinating about 'asymmetric warfare' and 'dark forces', and should stop justifying repression

Yesterday's (14 August 2020) Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation virtual meeting was an eye-opener, and had one major takeaway for the people of Zimbabwe - the apparent lone and isolated stance by their government that the country was under some so-called 'asymmetric warfare' attack by 'dark forces', both from foreign and local 'perennial detractors'.