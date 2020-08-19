8:41 by Tendai Ruben Mbofana Have your say: Zimbabwe regime can’t change global perception because people aren’t fools, and can see through its shameful lies!

Those who know me personally and intimately, have always regarded me as someone who is easy to convince of something - as I am fairly open-minded, and not blinkered and prejudiced - but, there has always been one cardinal condition to my acceptance of whatever would have been brought to me...EVIDENCE.