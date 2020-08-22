17:37 by Tendai Ruben Mbofana Have your say: Zimbabwe regime should stop victimizing innocent activists for ZANU PF’s own ‘illegal regime change’ tendencies

A few hours ago, I was just going through articles that I had written over the past years - having embarked on this very long, torrid, and perilous journey in 1989, in Form Three, when I started contributing social justice writings for Kwekwe based newspapers, largely triggered by witnessing aspects of the Zimbabwe regime's cold-hearted Gukurahundi massacres in my neighborhood, at the age of eleven years in 1984, and the rabid corruption that was slowly, but surely, collapsing our beloved country.