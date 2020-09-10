Africa Albida Tourism Welcomes Resumption of Domestic and International Flights

Africa Albida Tourism (AAT) chief executive Ross Kennedy said the hospitality group
was very pleased domestic air services on commercial and charter aircraft, would soon be
active in our skies once more.
“Whilst there are some operational protocols to introduce and all necessary Statutory
Instrument regulations to be published, it is a welcome and very positive decision by
Cabinet and Ministry,” Kennedy said.
“We are collaborating with our air partners in Zimbabwe to get passengers into the skies
and enjoying the wonderful and diverse destinations and experiences as soon as possible,”
he said.
AAT had created fly-in packages for its Victoria Falls properties and was looking forward to
welcoming guests stepping onto the tarmac at Victoria Falls airport very soon, Kennedy
said.
“Victoria Falls airport is ready to operate effective 10 September, and hopefully the first
flights land in the coming days or week.
“Talks are ongoing about regional airlines access to Victoria Falls, Livingstone and Kasane
airports from South Africa and our regional neighbours.
“We are hopeful that borders will open soon to also allow self-drive traffic, with Victoria
Falls and Livingstone being an obvious travel bubble over the Victoria Falls Bridge,” he said.
“The Victoria Falls Regional Tourism Association is engaged with fellow stakeholders in this
ongoing initiative to “get tourism going” again.
“It is also very good news to see Emirates announce that effective 1 October they will fly
into Harare twice per week on their initial schedule,” he added.
“Getting other loyal and supportive African carriers such as Ethiopian Airlines and Kenya
Airways to return to Victoria Falls airport will also be a huge boost for tourism in the
region.”
Zimbabwe’s Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica
Mutsvangwa announced on Tuesday that domestic flights would resume on 10
September, while international flights were set to resume on 1 October.
“All travellers will be required to have a PCR Covid-19 clearance certificate issued by a
recognised facility within 48 hours from the date of departure, in line with WHO
guidelines,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.
AAT operates a portfolio of properties in Victoria Falls, namely Victoria Falls Safari Lodge,
Victoria Falls Safari Club, Victoria Falls Safari Suites, Lokuthula Lodges and The Boma –
Dinner & Drum Show.
IMAGE CAPTION: Victoria Falls