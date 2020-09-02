2.9.2020 14:17
by Staff Reporter

BREAKING: Journalist Hopewell Chin’ono granted bail

BREAKING Journalist Hopewell Chin'ono has been released on Z$10,000 bail by the Harare High Court

Investigative journalist Hopewell Chin’ono and opposition politician, Jacob Ngarivhume, outside Harare Magistrate’s Court. (Photo: Fazila Mahomed)

Post published in: Featured

Related

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *