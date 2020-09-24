One Benjamin Rukanda who had purported to recall the councillors did not even attend nor was he represented.
The Minister of local Gvt and Harare Council both consented to the order.
24.9.2020 9:22
BREAKING NEWS: Harare Mayor wins recall case
The High Court has granted an Interdict to Minister of Local Gvt to stop recalling Mayor Jacob Mafume, and at the same time reinstate Bulawayo ward 4 Councillor Arnold Batirayi and Mutare Ward 12 Councillor Simon Chabuka.
